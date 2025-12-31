Jared McCain Struggles to Return After Injury with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Jared McCain‘s return to form with the Philadelphia 76ers is taking longer than anticipated after an injury-filled start to his career. The 21-year-old guard has played 19 games this season following meniscus repair surgery, but has struggled to find his rhythm.

McCain, who was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft out of Duke, averaged 15.3 points and 2.6 assists per game last season. However, injuries have marred his progress. In addition to the knee surgery, he also tore a thumb ligament just before training camp, further delaying his season debut.

“I thought Jared was terrific,” said 76ers head coach Nick Nurse after their recent victory against the Dallas Mavericks. “He made things happen offensively and did a bunch of the little things that helped us tonight.” McCain contributed 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists in that game, despite ineffective shooting, indicating some signs of progress.

Despite having a limited impact this season, McCain remains a valuable asset for the team. He is still dealing with the aftermath of his injuries, averaging 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 35.8 percent from the field. McCain attributes some of his struggles to the recovery process, noting, “I feel like my knee feels great. I feel great. So I’m just happy and blessed to just go out there and play.”

The 76ers, dealing with multiple injuries on their roster, are under pressure to win games while also developing their young players, including McCain. As teammates like Tyrese Maxey continue to shine, McCain’s performance will be crucial for the team’s success this season.

Looking ahead, the organization must decide on McCain’s future as they balance short-term performance with long-term potential. General manager Daryl Morey acknowledges McCain’s trade value could be an important factor in upcoming decisions. However, the consensus remains that McCain could still evolve into a significant player for the franchise if he can fully recover from his injuries.