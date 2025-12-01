Jarred Vanderbilt’s Playing Time Dwindles Despite Health

Los Angeles, CA — Jarred Vanderbilt, once a standout player in the NBA for his energy and defensive versatility, has found himself sidelined in recent games despite being healthy. The 26-year-old forward logged consecutive DNP-CDs (Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision) during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent victories over the Utah Jazz.

Vanderbilt’s absence on the court raises questions about his role, especially considering his past contributions. In the 2021-22 season, he helped transform the Minnesota Timberwolves into a formidable defensive unit, averaging 13th in defensive rating compared to a bottom-three ranking the previous year. However, injuries have limited him to just 36 games last season and 29 games the year before.

Current statistics reveal a significant shift in playing styles across the league, with teams increasingly focusing on drives to the basket. The Miami Heat, for instance, have developed an offense that prioritizes spacing and aggressive drives. This presents a challenge for Vanderbilt, who averages only 1.4 drives per game this season, a number that has not exceeded 1.5 over the course of his career.

A study shows that out of 62 players averaging under two drives per game while still getting over 15 minutes of playing time, 85.5% fall into categories of either centers or proven shooting spacers. In contrast, Vanderbilt and a group of other defense-first players are struggling to secure their spots on teams vying for playoff contention.

Unlike players such as Peyton Watson and Derrick Jones Jr., who manage to drive effectively through cuts and putbacks and have improved accuracy at the rim, Vanderbilt has not found the same success. This has led to a shift in team dynamics, where other players are contributing both defensively and offensively, securing their place in the rotation.

The disparity in roles is even starker for players on less competitive teams. For instance, Ziaire Williams from the struggling Brooklyn Nets finds himself in a different scenario, as the team searches for talent to bolster their ranking as a bottom-tier defense.

NBA archetypes are evolving, and Vanderbilt’s situation is emblematic of a larger trend where players who excel defensively but cannot drive or space the floor may find themselves marginalized. As teams look to adapt to new strategies, it’s uncertain how many of these energy players will remain in the league, especially as rosters tighten in competitive environments.