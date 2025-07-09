Jarren Duran Trade Rumors Heat Up as Deadline Approaches

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 05: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on July 5, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Trade rumors surrounding Jarren Duran are intensifying as the trade deadline nears. On Monday, reports emerged from two prominent baseball insiders linking Duran to potential deals. Notably, Duran did not participate in the Red Sox’s game Monday against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, raising speculation that he might be held out for trade considerations.

Jayson Stark, a well-known baseball analyst, spoke to executives from both leagues and indicated that Duran’s name frequently comes up in trade discussions. “I think they’re going to continue to do things that solve their long-term issues,” an American League executive stated. “So I think Duran is probably in play for a lot of teams. I think he’s the most likely of those players in their outfield to change teams.”

Meanwhile, Bob Nightengale reported that the San Diego Padres are actively seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder and a catcher, suggesting that Duran may fit their needs. Nightengale noted, “Duran makes the most sense” for the Padres as they explore trade options.

With two knowledgeable reporters highlighting Duran’s situation, it presents an opportunity for Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to negotiate with the Padres for high-value prospects. The Padres have the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, Leo De Vries, along with catcher Ethan Salas, ranked No. 25, and promising pitchers like Kash Mayfield and Humberto Cruz.

Duran, a California native, is arbitration-eligible through 2028, with a club option of just $8 million through 2026, making him a cost-effective asset. The Red Sox currently have center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela secured, and with other outfield prospects like Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu, Duran may not fit into their future plans.

Trading Duran for top prospects could be a wise move for Breslow, provided a deal is executed to maximize value.