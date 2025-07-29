Jasmine Paolini Announces Coaching Change Before Canadian Open

Montreal, Canada – Jasmine Paolini, the world No. 9, has confirmed a new coaching arrangement with Federico Gaio ahead of the Canadian Open. The announcement follows her recent split from her previous coach, Marc Lopez, after a disappointing Wimbledon campaign.

Paolini originally hired Lopez after her semi-final appearance at the Miami Open in March, ending a 10-year partnership with Renzo Furlan. Despite winning her first WTA 1000 title in Rome and reaching the last four in Stuttgart, the collaboration with Lopez ended shortly after Wimbledon. During a pre-tournament press conference in Montreal, she stated, “I’m here with Federico Gaio, who will also help me in Cincinnati and the US Open.”

Gaio, an active ATP player who has not competed professionally in 16 months, will support Paolini as she aims to return to form after struggling with a knee injury that sidelined her from the Hopman Cup. “I need to recover from a knee injury, but I’m positive about my recovery,” she said.

Previously, Paolini and Lopez experienced success together, particularly at the Rome Open, where Paolini defeated Coco Gauff in the final. Following their separation, Paolini thanked Lopez for his dedication, adding, “I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day.”

Paolini will open her Canadian Open campaign against Japan’s Aoi Ito, who is ranked No. 110 in the world. This marks Paolini’s second attempt at the Canadian Open, where she previously reached the third round in 2023.

With the goal of finishing the year in the top-10 rankings, Paolini is optimistic about her future under Gaio’s coaching. The first match against Ito will be crucial in her efforts to accumulate points and solidify her place in the tournament bracket.