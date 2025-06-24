Jasmine Paolini Faces Ons Jabeur in Berlin Second Round Showdown

Berlin, Germany – Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini is set to begin her Berlin Open campaign against unseeded Ons Jabeur in a second-round match on Wednesday. Paolini received a first-round bye due to her seeding, while Jabeur advanced as a lucky loser after a first-round qualifying match against Xinyu Wang.

Jabeur made the most of her opportunity, defeating Caroline Dolehide in straight sets, including a tightly contested tiebreak in the first set. Now, she faces Paolini, a seasoned competitor who has shown impressive form in recent weeks.

Paolini had a rocky start to her season but found her rhythm with semifinal appearances in Miami and Stuttgart. She rebounded from a second-round exit in Madrid with a title win in Rome, where she overcame strong opponents like Coco Gauff and Peyton Stearns. In doubles, she teamed with Sara Errani to win the title in both Rome and Roland Garros.

So far this season, Paolini has played 34 matches, hitting 45 aces and achieving a first-serve win rate of 61%. She has converted 51.8% of her break points, showcasing her strong performance on the court.

Jabeur, on the other hand, has experienced a rollercoaster season with injuries impacting her gameplay. Despite reaching the quarterfinals in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, she has not advanced past the second round in her last several tournaments and faced a first-round exit at Roland Garros. Her stats show 61 aces and a first-serve win rate of 65.4% across 23 matches.

Historically, both players have faced each other five times, with Paolini leading the head-to-head series at 3-2. Their most recent matches include a win for Paolini in Miami, where Jabeur retired mid-match, and another victory for Paolini in Rome.

As they prepare for this matchup, confidence seems to be on Paolini’s side, given her recent success. Meanwhile, Jabeur continues to search for a return to form amid her health concerns. Betting odds reflect the current sentiment, favoring Paolini at 13/20, while Jabeur is listed as a 5/4 underdog.

The clash promises to be competitive, with both players eager to secure a win and advance further in the tournament.