Sports
Jasmine Paolini Faces Rising Star Iva Jovic at US Open
NEW YORK CITY, August 26, 2025 — Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini will face 17-year-old Iva Jovic in the second round of the US Open on Thursday. Paolini advanced with a smooth straight-sets victory over qualifier Destanee Aiava, while Jovic earned her place after a gritty win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, featuring tense tiebreaks.
Paolini arrives in New York after a runner-up finish at the Cincinnati tournament, where she was defeated by world No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Her season has included some impressive highs, like winning a title in Rome and reaching the semifinals in both Miami and Stuttgart. She has been a strong presence in doubles as well, partnering with Sara Errani to win titles in both Rome and Roland Garros.
Across 48 matches this year, Paolini has struck 64 aces, winning 61.9% of her first-serve points while converting nearly half of her break opportunities. However, inconsistency has hampered her performance at times, with some unexpected early exits from tournaments.
On the other hand, Jovic represents the next wave of American tennis talent. With four ITF titles under her belt, Jovic won the Charlottesville Open and secured her first WTA Challenger title in Ilkley. She has shown promise with strong performances, including a third-round showing in Miami and second-round appearances at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.
In their only previous encounter, Paolini defeated Jovic in three sets at Indian Wells earlier this season. While Paolini’s experience on big stages may give her the advantage, Jovic’s fearless style could make the match competitive. Betting odds reflect a strong favor towards Paolini, who is placed at 33/100, while Jovic stands at 12/5.
The match is anticipated to begin at 9:00 AM AEST, promising an exciting showdown for both players.
