Jasmine Paolini Faces Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati Semifinals

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — Jasmine Paolini continues to impress at the Cincinnati Open, advancing to the semifinals after defeating Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova. Paolini’s remarkable performance this week has put her in the spotlight as she prepares to take on Veronika Kudermetova.

On Sunday, Paolini will meet Kudermetova, who has surprised many by taking down three seeded players in her run to the semifinals. Despite Kudermetova’s past victories over Paolini, the last meeting between the two was four years ago, making their previous matchups less relevant.

Paolini, 29, has demonstrated her adaptability and skill when reaching finals on both red clay and grass surfaces this season. Should she win in Cincinnati, she would become the oldest woman to reach WTA 1000 finals across different surfaces in a single season since Serena Williams in 2016.

Her quarterfinal victory over Gauff, despite Gauff’s 62 unforced errors, highlighted Paolini’s resilience and skill. With three wins over Gauff in 2025, Paolini is gaining momentum as she approaches the semifinals.

On the other hand, Kudermetova, who ranked No. 36 in the PIF WTA Rankings, has turned around her season by winning five consecutive matches. Her strong serving, evident from her impressive ace count, poses a significant challenge to Paolini. Kudermetova’s ability to capitalise on her second serves is particularly noteworthy.

If Kudermetova, 28, secures a win, she will be on track to reclaim her position inside the Top 20. As both players prepare for this crucial match, the outcomes remain uncertain. With their respective strengths in serving and momentum, the Cincinnati semifinal is primed for an exciting contest.