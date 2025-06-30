Sports
Jasmine Paolini Ready for Heat at Wimbledon Amidst Expectations
London, England – Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini is gearing up for Wimbledon, where temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat forecasts, Paolini appears unfazed as she aims to make history for Italy, a nation yet to celebrate a singles champion at the prestigious tournament.
Paolini expressed her preference for sunny weather, saying, “I like hot … It’s better when it is sunny for everybody.” She emphasized the importance of staying hydrated during matches, especially if they extend over long periods. “Drink a lot, I guess. That’s the main thing because if the match goes long, it’s tough,” she told reporters.
Last year’s Wimbledon saw Paolini play under a closed roof due to rain, and she reflected fondly on the experience. “Last year I have to say I really like when the roof was closed. Still you have to play on this court to have the roof,” she said.
The 29-year-old made history as the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final during the Open Era. Although she returns with modest expectations, she remains Italy’s best hope for a breakthrough in women’s singles at the tournament. Her compatriot, Matteo Berrettini, reached the men’s singles final in 2021, marking an encouraging trend for Italian tennis.
“I’m trying always to keep the expectation low. Especially on grass, everything can really happen,” Paolini noted, as she focuses on her first match. Her recent performance includes an extraordinary 2024 season marked by a WTA 1000 title in Dubai and back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
This May, Paolini also became the first Italian woman in 40 years to capture the women’s singles title in Rome. During the grasscourt swing, she lost in her opening match to Ons Jabeur in Berlin, but managed a semi-final appearance in Bad Homburg before falling to Iga Swiatek. Her dedication and focus will be crucial as she embarks on her Wimbledon journey.
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars