Jasmine Paolini Ready for Heat at Wimbledon Amidst Expectations

London, England – Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini is gearing up for Wimbledon, where temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat forecasts, Paolini appears unfazed as she aims to make history for Italy, a nation yet to celebrate a singles champion at the prestigious tournament.

Paolini expressed her preference for sunny weather, saying, “I like hot … It’s better when it is sunny for everybody.” She emphasized the importance of staying hydrated during matches, especially if they extend over long periods. “Drink a lot, I guess. That’s the main thing because if the match goes long, it’s tough,” she told reporters.

Last year’s Wimbledon saw Paolini play under a closed roof due to rain, and she reflected fondly on the experience. “Last year I have to say I really like when the roof was closed. Still you have to play on this court to have the roof,” she said.

The 29-year-old made history as the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final during the Open Era. Although she returns with modest expectations, she remains Italy’s best hope for a breakthrough in women’s singles at the tournament. Her compatriot, Matteo Berrettini, reached the men’s singles final in 2021, marking an encouraging trend for Italian tennis.

“I’m trying always to keep the expectation low. Especially on grass, everything can really happen,” Paolini noted, as she focuses on her first match. Her recent performance includes an extraordinary 2024 season marked by a WTA 1000 title in Dubai and back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

This May, Paolini also became the first Italian woman in 40 years to capture the women’s singles title in Rome. During the grasscourt swing, she lost in her opening match to Ons Jabeur in Berlin, but managed a semi-final appearance in Bad Homburg before falling to Iga Swiatek. Her dedication and focus will be crucial as she embarks on her Wimbledon journey.