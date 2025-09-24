Jason Aldean and Brittany Tribute Charlie Kirk in Glendale Memorial

GLENDALE, Arizona — Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk during his memorial service on Sunday. The couple performed a duet of Luke Bryan‘s emotional song “Drink a Beer” in his memory.

The heartfelt tribute was shared on Instagram, showcasing a black-and-white video of the couple singing together. Jason, 48, played guitar while Brittany, 37, joined in. They captioned the post, “For Charlie,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The video began with a touching image of the couple standing together at State Farm Stadium, where nearly 100,000 attendees gathered to mourn Kirk. He was tragically shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Brittany described the memorial as deeply faith-based, noting the sense of unity among the crowd. In an Instagram post, she expressed, “It was vastly different than what I anticipated. Everyone was worshipping, and it was overwhelming but positive.”

Speakers at the service included President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Brittany reflected on the impact Kirk had on people’s lives and mentioned how his death felt like a revival, inspiring many to connect with their faith.

Jason Aldean remembered Kirk during a concert in Detroit shortly after his death, emphasizing that Kirk was an amazing person who wished well for others. “This is not the guy you go after,” he said, commenting on the tragic circumstances surrounding Kirk’s assassination.

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as a suspect in Kirk’s murder. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, and is being held without bail.

Brittany concluded her tribute by encouraging her followers to “live like Charlie,” a message that resonated deeply at the memorial.

Charlie Kirk led Turning Point USA and was 31 years old at the time of his death, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire many.