Houston, Texas – Jason Alexander is set to take the mound for the Houston Astros as they aim to sweep the Miami Marlins this afternoon. After spending three months recovering from a broken finger, Alexander is eager to show he is ready to contribute to the team’s success.

The Astros have shown inconsistency lately, highlighted by their recent inability to score runs during a series against the Boston Red Sox, leading to a disappointing sweep. Instead, it was the team’s minor league reinforcements, including Alexander and AJ Blubaugh, who fueled a resurgence in Miami.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment where I can help the team,” Alexander said during a pre-game interview. “It’s been tough watching from the sidelines, but I’m ready to make an impact.”

In a recent matchup, the Astros offense thrived with a series of strong performances, contrasting sharply with their struggles in Boston. As a result, Alexander’s potential return could be just what the team needs to stabilize their pitching rotation.

The game is expected to start at 1:10 PM CDT at loanDepot park. Fans are hoping that Alexander can deliver a solid performance, which would help the Astros gain momentum as they head into the closing stages of the season.

“We believe in Jason; he’s worked hard to come back,” said Astros coach Dusty Baker. “His presence on the mound can really uplift the team.”