Jason Bateman Joins Cast of The Love Hypothesis Opposite Lili Reinhart

Los Angeles, CA — Jason Bateman will star alongside Lili Reinhart in the upcoming romantic comedy, The Love Hypothesis, based on the bestselling novel by Ali Hazelwood. The film follows Olive Smith, played by Reinhart, a PhD biology candidate, who enters a fake relationship with Dr. Adam Carlsen, portrayed by Bateman, a prominent professor known for his tough demeanor.

The movie is directed by Claire Scanlon, known for her work on Set It Up, from a screenplay written by Sarah Rothschild. Elizabeth Cantillon, who produced The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Charlie's Angels, will also produce The Love Hypothesis, with Reinhart, Catherine Hagedorn, and Hazelwood serving as executive producers.

Hazelwood’s novel, published in 2021 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, spent ten months on the New York Times bestseller list, achieving international success in 40 countries. Amazon named it the Best Romance of the Year.

Bateman is renowned for his collaborations with filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, appearing in adaptations like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. He will soon be featured in the psychological thriller The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde and the reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s play Hedda Gabler, directed by Nia DaCosta.

His other notable works include Ron Howard‘s Thirteen Lives and the streaming series Based on a True Story. Bateman is represented by CAA, United Agents, and attorney Patti Felker.