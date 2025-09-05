Jason Kelce Discusses Family Life on ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ Podcast

NEW YORK, NY — Retired NFL star Jason Kelce recently appeared on the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ podcast, where he shared insights about his family and football career.

During the episode, Kelce, 37, revealed he and his wife, Kylie, 33, are happy with their four daughters and are unsure about having more children. “I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun,” he said. “But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We’re very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second.”

Kelce expressed that he originally wanted three kids, while Kylie preferred five. The couple welcomed daughters aged 5, 4, 2, and 5 months. They married in April 2018.

Kylie previously shared her thoughts about the pressure to have a son, stating it was “infuriating” to hear people suggest that their children should all be boys. “People put this strange pressure on the idea that my husband is because ‘He’s going to follow in his footsteps,'” she said in January.

Kylie also addressed concerns about a son potentially being overly dressed by his sisters, indicating she felt they were perfectly content with having daughters. “I would have had a slight amount of disappointment had this baby been a boy,” she noted.

On the podcast, Jason revealed that he and Kylie have also discussed the possibility of him getting a vasectomy, stating, “Once we’re done [having kids] for sure, I’m definitely getting it done.” He concluded, “I think we’re still kind of in that [phase of], ‘Are we done or are we just figuring it out?'”