Jason Kelce Faces Social Media Backlash Over Fourth of July Post

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Former NFL player Jason Kelce is facing backlash on social media following an Instagram post celebrating the Fourth of July. The video he shared features fireworks lighting up the beach, accompanied by a caption urging Americans to set aside their differences and enjoy their shared identity.

“Man, I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common: that we are American! Cheers to you oh beautiful America!” Kelce wrote in his post, which also received a like from his brother, Travis Kelce.

Despite the festive tone, many followers were quick to express their disagreement, accusing Jason of privilege in light of the current political climate. One commenter stated, “I love you, bro, but your privilege is showing. You are able to set things aside, but not everyone has that privilege.”

Another user echoed these sentiments, saying, “We actually can’t just set aside our differences. The reason why I say that is because I actually do love this country and what this country is becoming is not something I’m proud of.”

The criticism did not stop there, as various followers described the post as “tone deaf” and “insulting,” noting that many people are suffering and facing challenges in the current social climate. “Human rights are being lost. Do better,” one commenter urged.

Kelce has not responded to the criticism or provided further clarification on his original post. Historically, both Kelce brothers have maintained a neutral stance on political matters.

Earlier this year, Travis Kelce commented on his views surrounding visits to the White House as a Super Bowl champion, clarifying that political preferences should not affect such opportunities.

As the discussion continues, some social media users are calling for a more mindful approach from Jason in future posts, emphasizing the importance of considering the broader context of social issues while encouraging a sense of unity.