Sports
Jason Kelce Surprises Fans at Chicago Bar During NFL Season Opener
Football was on the minds of many Americans during the first Sunday of the NFL season, and former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was no exception. The retired NFL offensive lineman made a surprise visit to Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
While at the bar, Jason Kelce enjoyed chicken wings and washed them down with Garage Beer, a brand he co-owns with his brother, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The bar staff noted that Jason Kelce sported a Melnick’s t-shirt during his visit. His popularity has surged in recent years thanks to the success of the “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with Travis Kelce, along with Travis’s high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.
On a recent episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Jason Kelce expressed support for his brother’s romance with Swift. “I love my brother. I just want him to have, like, the most fulfilled, best life possible,” he said.
Jason Kelce also discussed the possibility of being his brother’s best man. “Hopefully I’m the best man,” he stated. “We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”
Recent Posts
- Elizabeth Gilbert Explores Love and Loss in New Memoir
- Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
- Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
- Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
- Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation
- Ex-WhatsApp Security Head Sues Meta Over User Privacy Failures
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident