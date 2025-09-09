Jason Kelce Surprises Fans at Chicago Bar During NFL Season Opener

Chicago, IL

Football was on the minds of many Americans during the first Sunday of the NFL season, and former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was no exception. The retired NFL offensive lineman made a surprise visit to Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

While at the bar, Jason Kelce enjoyed chicken wings and washed them down with Garage Beer, a brand he co-owns with his brother, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The bar staff noted that Jason Kelce sported a Melnick’s t-shirt during his visit. His popularity has surged in recent years thanks to the success of the “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with Travis Kelce, along with Travis’s high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

On a recent episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Jason Kelce expressed support for his brother’s romance with Swift. “I love my brother. I just want him to have, like, the most fulfilled, best life possible,” he said.

Jason Kelce also discussed the possibility of being his brother’s best man. “Hopefully I’m the best man,” he stated. “We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”