Jason Kelce Talks Fatherhood and Family Plans on Podcast

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Jason Kelce, the retired NFL center known for his long stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, recently discussed his family life on the ‘Bussin' with the Boys‘ podcast. He opened up about his experience as a father of four daughters and shared insights into his thoughts on expanding his family further.

During the episode aired on September 2, 2025, the 37-year-old Kelce revealed that he and his wife, Kylie, 33, are contemplating whether to have more children. They married in April 2018 and are parents to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finley, 5 months. Jason said, “If a boy happened, that would be fun. But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We’re very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second.”

Jason recalled wanting three children growing up, while his wife hoped for five. “We’re at four now, and I think we’ll see. That might be it,” he mused. He also touched upon the topic of getting a vasectomy, stating that the couple has discussed it more frequently as they consider their future.

Kylie added her perspective on societal pressures to have a son, noting that such expectations can be frustrating. “I hate to break it to you, but our kids play catch with him all the time. He’s fine,” she explained, dismissing concerns about traditional family roles. She admitted to feeling a little disappointed if their fourth child had been a boy due to the potential for her daughters dressing him up like a doll.

Kelce has expressed how much he enjoys being a girl dad, recalling the chaos of parenting daughters. “Every night is chaos. I don’t know how long it’s gonna take. It could be 30 minutes. It could be two hours,” he joked. Despite the challenges, Jason emphasized that parenthood remains a highlight of his life.

The discussion provides a glimpse into the realities of modern fatherhood, as Kelce shares both the joys and hectic moments that come with raising a family of four daughters.