Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Jason Momoa‘s new series, Chief of War, brings Hawaiian history to life through the eyes of Kaʻiana, a noble grappling with tribal conflicts and colonial forces in the late 1700s. This project is special for Momoa, who is not only the star but also the co-creator and co-writer of the series.

The show opens with a captivating scene where Kaʻiana fights a shark using just rope and kava. Although this intense moment is gripping, some critics feel that the rest of the season lacks similar dramatic flair.

Chief of War portrays major events from Hawaii’s past, focusing on the movement towards unification amidst prophecy and warfare. The series features Game of Thrones-style political intrigue, lava battles, and ritual violence with significant cinematic style.

True to historical roots, the series includes Hawaiian-speaking dialogue, Polynesian warriors, and authentically designed vessels and weaponry guided by cultural experts. Momoa’s physical presence is striking, whether he is battling beasts or engaging in volcanic blade fights.

However, critics suggest his portrayal of Kaʻiana lacks emotional depth. Temuera Morrison stands out as Kahekili, the ambitious king of Maui, while Luciane Buchanan portrays Kaʻahumanu, showcasing the strength of a female leader transitioning from tradition to power.

The cast is predominantly native and Polynesian, adding authenticity to the storytelling. The plot tackles themes of prophecy, spiritual conflict, and the impact of colonization. Kaʻiana’s transformation from reluctant warrior to exile raises important questions about identity and loyalty.

In the standout ninth episode directed by Momoa, viewers witness an impressive blend of epic violence and landscape, reminiscent of a Ridley Scott film. This episode hints at potential for storytelling growth in future seasons.

Despite its immersive qualities and cultural reverence, Chief of War does face criticism regarding narrative depth and character development often overshadowed by action. Viewers interested in historical epics with Indigenous perspectives may appreciate the show, although those seeking more profound character exploration may find Kaʻiana’s journey somewhat lacking.

Overall, Chief of War serves as a significant milestone in Native Hawaiian storytelling and showcases Momoa’s legacy in a memorable way.