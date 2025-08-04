Entertainment
Jason Momoa’s ‘Chief of War’ Brings Hawaii’s History to Apple TV+
LOS ANGELES, CA – The first two episodes of “Chief of War” are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes will debut on Fridays through September 19.
Created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the series highlights the unification of the Hawaiian kingdoms during the 18th century. Momoa stars as Kaʻiana, a warrior chief navigating the historical conflicts as foreign colonizers intrude upon Hawaii. The show aims to recount an often overlooked chapter in history.
As the series unfolds, it establishes a diverse cast of characters, including future ruler Kamehameha and the ambitious Kaʻahumanu. Each character embodies unique perspectives on protecting their land amidst the growing threat of settlers.
Despite its grand ambitions, some critics feel that “Chief of War” falls short in execution. It attempts to juggle multiple storylines but risks leaving critical character arcs underdeveloped. Critics have noted that while the production design is impressive, the writing sometimes fails to deliver the depth the story deserves.
The combat scenes in the series are notable for their intensity and visual style, often likened to epic historical dramas. Yet, some reviewers have pointed out that the characters occasionally feel one-dimensional, missing the complex portrayal required to truly represent their histories.
“Chief of War” has been framed as both an action-packed epic and a contemplative examination of colonialism, capitalism, faith, and identity. While there are moments of beautiful cinematography and impressive performances, the series struggles with pacing and character development, leaving audiences eager for the potential of future seasons.
As the first season concludes, the narrative hints at a broader exploration of Hawaii’s past, with hopes that the series can refine its approach to storytelling in subsequent episodes. “Chief of War” presents a unique glimpse into a pivotal moment in Hawaiian history, and as it finds its footing, it could set the stage for something profoundly impactful.
