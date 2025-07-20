Jason Momoa Premieres ‘Chief of War’ in Hawaii

KO OLINA, Hawaii — Jason Momoa celebrated the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, ‘Chief of War,’ on July 18 at the scenic Ko Olina Beach Park. The 45-year-old actor walked the red carpet alongside his two eldest children, daughter Lola, 17, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 16.

Momoa embraced the traditional island atmosphere, wearing attire that reflected the local culture. As he posed for photos, the family shared smiles, showcasing their close bond amidst the Hollywood spotlight.

Set to debut on August 1, ‘Chief of War’ is a miniseries inspired by real events in Hawaii’s royal history. Momoa plays a formidable leader navigating the turmoil of 1800s Hawaii, a role he prepared for with deep research into the island’s culture.

Meanwhile, other celebrities made headlines this week. Olivia Rodrigo electrified fans with her performance at the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris on July 18. Miranda Cosgrove turned heads at a Netflix Summer Break event in Santa Monica, California, on July 17, sporting a bright floral look. Hilary Duff was also spotted shopping for kids’ clothes in Los Angeles.

As Momoa’s project gains attention, other stars are basking in their own limelight. The excitement around ‘Chief of War’ marks a significant moment for Apple TV+, further solidifying its reputation in historical storytelling.

With interviews and press events on the horizon, ‘Chief of War’ promises to bring a vibrant narrative and captivating cultural storytelling to audiences worldwide.