Jason Momoa’s ‘The Red Road’ Makes Streaming Comeback on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jason Momoa’s series ‘The Red Road‘ has found new life on Netflix, captivating audiences months after its initial run ended in 2015. The show climbed into Netflix’s top 10 most popular titles shortly after its re-release.

The series, which aired for two seasons on SundanceTV, follows Phillip Kopus, an ex-con and Indigenous tribe member portrayed by Momoa. Set against the backdrop of the Ramapo Mountains in New Jersey, the story unravels as local sheriff Harold Jensen, played by Martin Henderson, investigates the disappearance of a college girl. Jensen’s life spirals as he confronts Kopus, whose return threatens the fragile peace in the town.

Despite having received mixed reviews during its original release, ‘The Red Road’ has garnered a strong audience reaction, achieving an 86% rating on the Popcornmeter, compared to the 67% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. “You can’t top this. This is the most well-written, well-thought-out show,” said one viewer.

Critics noted that while the performances, particularly from Momoa and Henderson, were commendable, the writing could have been stronger. “If ‘The Red Road’ had stronger writing, then the series would have been significantly more compelling,” remarked a critic.

‘The Red Road’ draws real-life inspiration from the Ramapough Lenape Nation, whose community faced serious environmental issues due to waste dumping in the past. This connection adds depth to the plot and characters, making it resonate even more with viewers.

As the momentum builds around the series’ return, there is increasing speculation about the possibility of a third season, especially given its unresolved cliffhanger ending. Fans have expressed their desire to see the story continue, sparking interest from Netflix.

Momoa, now gearing up for releases like ‘Dune: Part 3’ and a new ‘Street Fighter’ movie, has rekindled interest in his earlier work. ‘The Red Road’ serves as a reminder of his ability to portray emotionally complex characters.