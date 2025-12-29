Entertainment
Jason Momoa Shines in New Chime Ad Launching This Christmas
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Jason Momoa brings his charm to a new commercial for Chime, a fintech company, debuting on Christmas Day. The spot features Momoa in multiple roles—a barista, a bodega clerk, a doorman, and more—to showcase how Chime offers a modern banking experience.
Created by Mojo Supermarket, the 30-second ad highlights Chime’s benefits like fee-free banking and cash back. A brand representative described Momoa as adding “realness and warmth” to the campaign, which aims to resonate with everyday people.
Momoa’s performance is meant to connect with the audience by illustrating the challenges of traditional banking through a character navigating a long ATM line. The commercial links Chime’s features to a more accessible approach to finances.
This ad is a sequel to a previous spot where Momoa played several characters in a shopping mall setting. Executives at Chime noted a shift in their advertising strategy, aiming to include well-known personalities while still valuing customer stories.
Momoa expressed excitement about the project, comparing it to his experience hosting Saturday Night Live. “It was a chance to lean into storytelling in a really fun way,” he said in a statement. “The collaboration allowed us to take something fun and truly make it our own.” The new campaign is designed to capture attention during the busy holiday season, appearing prominently during Christmas NBA games.
