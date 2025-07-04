Jason Pierre-Paul Reflects on Fireworks Accident and Future Goals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former NFL defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul reflects on the Fourth of July accident that cost him two and a half fingers a decade ago. This incident, which occurred in 2015, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with fireworks.

Pierre-Paul was lighting fireworks he purchased for a neighborhood party in Deerfield Beach, Florida, when one unexpectedly discharged, severely injuring his right hand. In a recent phone interview with ESPN, he recalled the traumatic experience of losing blood on the way to Broward Health North Hospital. “Don’t cut my hand off!” he urged the doctors amidst the chaos.

Initially unsure if his NFL career was over, Pierre-Paul heroically returned to play eight games during the 2015 season. Over the following years, he logged 16.5 sacks despite the injury. Former Giants vice president of player personnel Marc Ross described him as a “medical marvel,” noting that Pierre-Paul defied expectations by performing well on the field.

Despite the hardships, including a broken neck from a car accident in 2019, Pierre-Paul has remained resilient, securing a second Super Bowl ring in 2020. He has learned to accept his deformed hand, viewing it as part of his journey rather than a limitation.

He strives to pass on this message to his children, emphasizing the importance of appreciating their health. “You got 10 fingers, right?” he asks his son Josiah. “Well, you want to stay with them? Once they’re gone, you can’t replace them.”

Pierre-Paul often engages in talking about fireworks safety, aiming to educate others about the consequences of careless activities. He credits a connection with NFL cornerback Marcus Peters’ cousin, who suffered a similar injury, for expanding his message about the importance of safety.

While he reflects on the past, Pierre-Paul has his sights set on the future. He continues to train vigorously, claiming he can now complete 25 to 30 pull-ups easily. At 36, he remains eager to help a team and chase his goal of 100 career sacks. He hopes for the opportunity to rejoin the Giants, where his career began, calling it a “full-circle moment.”

The memories of his accident persist, but Pierre-Paul remains focused on his commitment to personal growth and preparing for possible new challenges. “I got 7½ fingers. You’re still living,” he said. “You get another chance every day to take that deep breath.”