Jason Ritter’s Surprise Cameo in Dad’s Sitcom Remembered by Co-Star

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Jason Ritter made a memorable cameo on the hit sitcom Three's Company when he was just a toddler, a fact revealed by his father’s co-star at a recent panel.

The 45-year-old Ritter, son of late actor John Ritter and Nancy Morgan, was filmed in a moment many viewers may not know about. While discussing the show’s iconic opening credits during the Southfork Experience panel on August 10, co-star Joyce DeWitt shared the story of how young Jason appeared on screen.

“Our director, Dave Powers, was just shooting from the cuff during location shoots,” DeWitt recalled. “He would grab anyone available to add them to the credits.” She noted that families often joined the crew on set, and that led to Jason makes a surprise appearance. “In my credit, where I’m down and this little boy toddles in, that’s Jason Ritter,” she said.

The opening sequence, filmed at the Los Angeles Zoo, aired in the show’s sixth to eighth seasons. John Ritter famously starred as Jack Tripper alongside DeWitt and the late Suzanne Somers throughout the series.

John Ritter passed away in 2003 due to a dissection of the aorta, leaving behind three sons, including Jason, and a daughter, Carly. Jason has since carved an impressive career for himself, starring in projects like Parenthood and A Million Little Things.

In a reflective moment from October 2024, Jason shared that he notices similarities between himself and his late father, saying, “Absolutely, every once in a while, I’ll look in the mirror and have a moment, and it’s always nice.” He recalls growing up in a “funny household” due to his father’s love for comedy.

Jason praised his dad’s impact on his life, stating, “The certain drive that people like my dad have to make people laugh, it infiltrates every aspect of his life.”

This little-known cameo continues to remind fans of both John and Jason’s lasting influence in the entertainment industry.