Jason Statham Dives into Family Fun on Italian Holiday

POSITANO, Italy — Actor Jason Statham showcased his diving skills last week while on a family vacation in Positano. The 57-year-old star jumped from his luxury yacht, mimicking a dive he performed during the Commonwealth Games in 1990.

Statham leaped from the 30-foot vessel into the clear waters below, a scene reminiscent of his diving days representing England. His best finish at the Games in Auckland was eighth place in the 1-meter springboard event.

Social media exploded with reactions, including messages from his Fast & Furious co-stars. Vin Diesel shared a supportive message saying, ‘Family,’ while Ludacris commented, ‘Still got it.’

Reflecting on his diving roots, Statham recalled developing his passion for the sport as a child while vacationing in Florida. ‘I joined the club then, I was like 11 or 12 years old,’ he said. Despite his achievements, he called his Commonwealth Games experience a ‘sore point,’ having missed the Olympics. ‘I started too late,’ he admitted.

This family trip comes as Statham enjoys quality time with his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and their children—son Jack, 8, and daughter Isabella, 3. The couple has been together since 2009 and got engaged in 2016.

Rosie shared snapshots of their vacation on Instagram, highlighting family moments. She described their lifestyle in the UK as special, as they aim to provide their children with the same experiences she had growing up.

The Statham-Huntington-Whiteley family has been spending time together as they celebrate her brother Toby‘s wedding during this sun-soaked getaway on the Amalfi Coast, where they stay at a luxury hotel.