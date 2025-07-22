Entertainment
Jason Statham Dives into Family Fun on Italian Holiday
POSITANO, Italy — Actor Jason Statham showcased his diving skills last week while on a family vacation in Positano. The 57-year-old star jumped from his luxury yacht, mimicking a dive he performed during the Commonwealth Games in 1990.
Statham leaped from the 30-foot vessel into the clear waters below, a scene reminiscent of his diving days representing England. His best finish at the Games in Auckland was eighth place in the 1-meter springboard event.
Social media exploded with reactions, including messages from his Fast & Furious co-stars. Vin Diesel shared a supportive message saying, ‘Family,’ while Ludacris commented, ‘Still got it.’
Reflecting on his diving roots, Statham recalled developing his passion for the sport as a child while vacationing in Florida. ‘I joined the club then, I was like 11 or 12 years old,’ he said. Despite his achievements, he called his Commonwealth Games experience a ‘sore point,’ having missed the Olympics. ‘I started too late,’ he admitted.
This family trip comes as Statham enjoys quality time with his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and their children—son Jack, 8, and daughter Isabella, 3. The couple has been together since 2009 and got engaged in 2016.
Rosie shared snapshots of their vacation on Instagram, highlighting family moments. She described their lifestyle in the UK as special, as they aim to provide their children with the same experiences she had growing up.
The Statham-Huntington-Whiteley family has been spending time together as they celebrate her brother Toby‘s wedding during this sun-soaked getaway on the Amalfi Coast, where they stay at a luxury hotel.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours