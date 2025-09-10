Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons Return in The Beekeeper 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jason Statham will reprise his role as Adam Clay in the upcoming sequel, The Beekeeper 2. The film will also see the return of Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, who will reprise his character, Wallace Westwyld. The news was confirmed by Deadline on September 3, 2025.

The Beekeeper 2 is set to hit theaters in January 2026. It follows the success of the original film, which grossed over $160 million at the global box office in 2024. Statham’s character, a former CIA operative turned beekeeper, tackles international crime networks following a personal tragedy.

In the first movie, Adam Clay, portrayed by Statham, finds himself seeking vengeance after his landlady, played by Eloise Parker, takes her own life due to a phishing scam. Clay’s confrontation with a criminal organization and the law creates a narrative that blends action with contemporary themes of fraud and betrayal.

Jeremy Irons returns as Wallace Westwyld, the former CIA director and head of security for Danforth Enterprises. His character’s unfinished business in the sequel hints at an intriguing plot twist, as he seeks revenge following the events of the first film.

The Beekeeper franchise is produced by Miramax and Amazon MGM Studios, with Timo Tjahjanto directing the sequel. This marks a change from the first film’s director, David Ayer, who could not return due to scheduling conflicts.

“The sequel is going to feel very ‘genre’,” Tjahjanto stated. He described the action themes as being akin to anime and manga. Statham’s character will be depicted as a “Bushido character,” driven by principles and a sense of duty.

As production kicks off this fall, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds. The casting of Irons alongside Statham amplifies the anticipation for The Beekeeper 2.