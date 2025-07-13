Jason Statham’s ‘Redemption’ Surges in Streaming Popularity 10 Years Later

LOS ANGELES, CA – Jason Statham‘s 2013 film ‘Redemption,’ formerly known as ‘Hummingbird,’ has become a surprising streaming success more than a decade after its initial release. The action movie, directed by Steven Knight, follows a troubled former special forces soldier who navigates London’s criminal underworld by assuming another man’s identity.

Currently streaming for free on Tubi and Pluto TV in the United States, as well as on Starz globally, ‘Redemption’ has been among the top ten movies on these platforms for 74 days. This resurgence comes after the film originally grossed only $12 million against a $20 million budget and received low ratings, with 49% from critics and 38% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Knight, who wrote and directed ‘Redemption,’ had initially considered casting another actor in the lead role before ultimately choosing Statham. Coincidentally, this film marked the second instance of Statham portraying a homeless man, following his role the previous year in ‘Safe.’

This film also served as Knight’s feature directorial debut. After ‘Redemption,’ he collaborated again with Statham on ‘Locke,’ an R-rated psychological thriller that is currently streaming on Prime Video.

In the 12 years since, Knight has directed only one other film, 2019’s ‘Serenity,’ which featured Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway and is also available on Prime Video, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

Recently, Statham starred in ‘A Working Man,’ which hit theaters in March. Though no official announcement has been made, the film has also started streaming on Amazon MGM+, quickly gaining popularity. Together with director David Ayer, Statham previously worked on the 2024 action film ‘Operation Fortune,’ which continues to find success on Prime Video.

As ‘Redemption’ climbs the streaming charts, fans are reminded of the film’s journey and Statham’s career.