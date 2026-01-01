Jason Statham’s ‘Wrath of Man’ Tops Netflix Charts

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Jason Statham‘s thriller ‘Wrath of Man‘ has surged to the top of Netflix‘s charts four years after its release. The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, has captivated audiences once again, proving its worth in the competitive streaming landscape.

As of December 27, ‘Wrath of Man’ occupies the #1 spot on Netflix in the U.S., outpacing popular titles such as ‘The Great Flood’ and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’. This resurgence can be attributed to its recent addition to the platform, alongside a strong performance earlier this year on Hulu.

The film, a loose remake of the French movie ‘Cash Truck‘, follows Statham as an armored car driver in Los Angeles who confronts a complicated past while thwarting a robbery. Its intense narrative and impressive cast, which includes Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, and Scott Eastwood, provide a solid foundation for the action-packed plot.

Despite a modest box office tally of $104 million on a $40 million budget, ‘Wrath of Man’ has found a devoted audience. Critics rated it at 68%, but it earned an impressive 90% on the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film showcases Statham in a unique role, diverging from his typical characters, and highlights Ritchie’s signature stylistic elements. The blend of brooding intensity and operatic storytelling sets ‘Wrath of Man’ apart in both filmmakers’ careers amidst a crowded market of action films.

As more viewers discover ‘Wrath of Man’ on Netflix, its legacy continues to grow, suggesting it won’t remain one of Statham’s underrated gems for long.