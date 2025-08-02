Jasper Cillessen Returns to NEC, Faces Competition for Starting Position

Nijmegen, Netherlands — Jasper Cillessen has made his second return to NEC, the Dutch club announced on Friday. The 36-year-old goalkeeper is eager to regain his rhythm as he prepares for a competitive battle with fellow teammate Gonzalo Crettaz.

Cillessen’s last game was on March 31, and he is working to get back into shape after a period of inactivity. He recently filled in for Robin Roefs, who left the team. To stay fit, Cillessen maintained his conditioning while training with amateur club De Treffers.

In an interview with NEC’s official channels, Cillessen explained his connection to the club, saying, ‘I lived in Groesbeek and knew Theo Janssen from my time at Ajax, so that link was quickly established. Was there contact with NEC before that? No, things moved fast once Robin definitively left.’

Cillessen joined NEC as a free agent after his stint with Las Palmas. He emphasized that he is not returning to sit on the bench. ‘I’m back to make an impact, but the best player will play. If that’s Gonzalo, I’ll support him. We both speak Spanish, so that works out well.’

Meanwhile, due to Roefs’ departure, Crettaz has moved up in the pecking order. ‘I need to find my rhythm first,’ Cillessen acknowledged. ‘I missed the preparation, so I must get fit to compete with Gonzalo.’

As NEC prepares for their upcoming season, Cillessen’s return adds a wealth of experience to the team. His determination to fight for a starting position is evident as he looks to contribute significantly.