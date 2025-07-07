Javi Guerra’s Future Awaits Decision in Valencia Meeting

Valencia, Spain — Javi Garrido, the agent of football player Javi Guerra, will meet with Valencia CF on Thursday to discuss Guerra’s future with the club, which may involve either a contract renewal or a sale this summer.

According to sources, both AC Milan and other European clubs are keenly observing the outcome of this important meeting. Until the discussions take place, no movement regarding Guerra’s status will happen, as confirmed by MARCA.

Garrido, a former Valencia player himself, will sit down with club officials, including Ron Gourlay, who has also arrived in Valencia for the talks. The club plans to present its terms for renewing Guerra’s contract, which extends until June 30, 2027.

In response, Garrido is expected to present the interest from various clubs and find out what Valencia’s plans are for Guerra. The past summer saw Guerra nearly transfer to Atlético de Madrid, but at the last minute, the move fell through.

Since then, Guerra’s market value has increased significantly due to an impressive season under coach Rubén Corberán. It is worth noting that Valencia holds only 70% of Guerra’s economic rights, with the remaining 30% owned by Villarreal, following an agreement made when Guerra left Villarreal’s youth academy.

The outcome of Thursday’s meeting is expected to provide both parties with the clarity needed to make future decisions about Guerra.