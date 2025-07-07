Sports
Javi Guerra’s Future Awaits Decision in Valencia Meeting
Valencia, Spain — Javi Garrido, the agent of football player Javi Guerra, will meet with Valencia CF on Thursday to discuss Guerra’s future with the club, which may involve either a contract renewal or a sale this summer.
According to sources, both AC Milan and other European clubs are keenly observing the outcome of this important meeting. Until the discussions take place, no movement regarding Guerra’s status will happen, as confirmed by MARCA.
Garrido, a former Valencia player himself, will sit down with club officials, including Ron Gourlay, who has also arrived in Valencia for the talks. The club plans to present its terms for renewing Guerra’s contract, which extends until June 30, 2027.
In response, Garrido is expected to present the interest from various clubs and find out what Valencia’s plans are for Guerra. The past summer saw Guerra nearly transfer to Atlético de Madrid, but at the last minute, the move fell through.
Since then, Guerra’s market value has increased significantly due to an impressive season under coach Rubén Corberán. It is worth noting that Valencia holds only 70% of Guerra’s economic rights, with the remaining 30% owned by Villarreal, following an agreement made when Guerra left Villarreal’s youth academy.
The outcome of Thursday’s meeting is expected to provide both parties with the clarity needed to make future decisions about Guerra.
Recent Posts
- Temporary Protected Status for Hondurans, Nicaraguans Expires Soon
- NBA Teams Agree on Major Trade Deal Involving Several Star Players
- NYT Connections Offers Puzzle Hints for July 7, 2025
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown