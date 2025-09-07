Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Javier Aguirre has clarified the recent decision to exclude 16-year-old player Mora from Mexico‘s senior national team, instead allowing him to compete in the U-20 World Cup.

This decision has sparked widespread debate, but Aguirre believes it is in Mora’s best interest for personal growth. “Mora is a young talent who is well-supported by his family and management, and I believe sending him to the U-20 is the right move,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre discussed his consultation with coaching staff, including Lillini and Davino, before making the choice. He emphasized Mora’s need for development against players his own age rather than being rushed into the senior team, where he would not be a guaranteed starter.

Throughout his career, Aguirre has been an influential figure in Mexican soccer, coaching the national team from 2014 to 2015. He noted that comparisons were made between Mora and another Japanese player during his arrival in Japan, which impacted his hiring.

As Mexico prepares for the upcoming World Cup in 2026, Aguirre is focused on training against top-tier international teams to refine his squad. Mexico won the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup in 2025, demonstrating their strength in the region.

On the horizon, Aguirre’s team faces Japan in a friendly match, aiming to continue their successful run. Aguirre’s lineup features several seasoned professionals, including Raúl Jiménez and Alexis Vega, who are expected to lead the charge against the formidable Japanese squad.

With their FIFA rankings closely matched—Mexico at 13th and Japan at 17th—this matchup promises to be competitive as both teams gear up for the World Cup.