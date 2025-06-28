Sports
Javier Aguirre Faces Pressure Ahead of Match Against Saudi Arabia
PHOENIX – Javier Aguirre prepares to lead the Mexican national team against Saudi Arabia in a crucial match that could define his coaching future. This comes after a disheartening performance in the last World Cup, where Mexico fell short of advancing past the group stage against the same team.
Aguirre, in his third stint as coach, has candidly expressed his frustration about the team’s lack of effectiveness. He has acknowledged that this ongoing issue continues to haunt Mexican soccer, including during the 2022 World Cup.
“It’s an irritating problem we have,” Aguirre said, highlighting the need for improvement. Despite numerous coaching changes since their previous victory against Saudi Arabia, Mexico struggles with the same issues.
The return of Aguirre was prompted by the failures of his predecessors, Diego Cocca and Jaime Lozano, who could not rectify the issues that emerged during the World Cup. Though Aguirre aims for a complete overhaul, he retains many players from the previous roster.
Among the team’s current players are Francisco “Santi” Giménez and other key figures. Aguirre understands that maintaining success in the upcoming matches is vital to prevent escalating crises within the team.
If Mexico fails to secure a win against Saudi Arabia, it would mark the end of Aguirre’s latest experiment during the Gold Cup, further complicating the team’s path toward the 2026 World Cup.
The challenges facing Mexican soccer remain similar to those in the past. Despite promises for structural reform in the sport, significant changes are still underway, such as discussions about promoting player development and increasing the number of Mexican players abroad.
As Aguirre leads his team into this critical match, the specter of past failures looms large, and the quest for goals remains at the forefront of his strategy.
