Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model

Classic Legends has officially launched the new 350 Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle in India, expanding their popular 42 Life series. This new model is priced at INR 1,99,142 and aims to offer a perfect blend of classic design and modern technology.

The Jawa 42 FJ is inspired by František Janeček, the founder of Jawa, and is designed to provide a bold riding experience for contemporary motorcycling enthusiasts. The launch marks a significant step for Jawa Motorcycles as they continue to innovate in the neo-classic motorcycle segment.

According to Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, the 2024 Jawa 42 is a reflection of the company’s commitment to design and engineering excellence. The motorcycle pairs a striking appearance with robust performance, featuring the advanced 350 Alpha2 engine, delivering 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque.

The design of the Jawa 42 FJ includes an anodised, brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding, a feature unique to its segment, alongside all-LED lighting and premium alloy wheels. The motorcycle is built on a double cradle frame that ensures superior handling and stability, further enhanced by dual-channel ABS and larger disc brakes.

Positioned competitively within the market, the Jawa 42 FJ faces competition from motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda H’ness CB350. Thareja emphasized that Classic Legends is investing significantly in their products to meet the growing demands of the market.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, highlighted the performance advantage of the new model, noting the 40 percent increase in power compared to competitors. The Jawa 42 FJ is available in multiple variants priced between INR 1,99,142 and INR 2,20,142.

Classic Legends’ expansion strategy plans to include a network of 100 new service stations, enhancing customer service and accessibility ahead of the festival season. The company aims to capture a noteworthy share in the neo-classic motorcycle segment in India.

Additionally, Classic Legends is also focusing on international markets, with their BSA motorcycles currently available in 33 countries, alongside efforts to introduce Jawa motorcycles to Eastern Europe and other regions.