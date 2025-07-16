Jax Taylor Steps Away from ‘The Valley’ to Focus on Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA – Jax Taylor has announced he is stepping away from Bravo’s reality show, “The Valley,” to prioritize his mental health and sobriety.

In a statement released by his team, Taylor, who turned 46 on July 11, expressed the need to focus on his recovery and co-parenting relationship with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright. The statement reads, “After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of ‘The Valley.’ Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and my coparenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Taylor’s personal struggles and past incidents have been a significant part of the dramatic narrative in Season 2 of “The Valley,” which concludes with its finale on July 22. In March 2024, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, he revealed his challenges with substance abuse over the past two decades. He stepped away from the show amid increasing calls for his dismissal from fans.

His departure comes after a violent incident in July 2024, when he reportedly injured Cartwright during a heated argument, which also raised concerns for their son, Cruz. Fellow cast member Nia Sanchez Booko expressed her concerns to Cartwright, stating, “It’s not safe. You definitely can’t be around him.” This incident reportedly solidified Taylor’s troubled relationship with the show’s production team.

Following the incident and his subsequent stay at a mental health facility, Taylor’s behavior in text messages displayed his animosity toward Cartwright, blaming her for his troubles. “You took my job away from me… You destroyed the only thing that I love doing,” he wrote.

In July 2023, public pressure mounted as fans called for Taylor’s firing, leading to discussions among cast members regarding the show’s future without him. Cartwright initiated divorce proceedings shortly after the violent incident, with many fans voicing their concerns about Taylor’s perceived obsession and erratic behavior.

As “The Valley” prepares for its third season, speculation continues about Taylor’s future with the show. Despite his absence in much of Season 2, co-stars noted that the series thrived without him. Taylor’s toxic behavior has previously led to his departure from other shows, raising questions about a possible redemption arc as he works on his issues.

The fate of Jax Taylor remains uncertain as production gears up for the next season, where fans and cast members alike await developments in the ongoing narrative.