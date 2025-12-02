Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Jaxson Dart, the rookie quarterback for the New York Giants, has cleared concussion protocol and is set to return to the field for the upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Dart missed the last two games due to his concussion, but he is eager to lead his team back to victory.

The 22-year-old quarterback has made a name for himself in the NFL this season, throwing for 1,417 yards with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Additionally, Dart has rushed for 317 yards and scored seven touchdowns. His impressive stats have electrified fans across New York.

In a recent Instagram post, Dart shared a throwback photo with his family at the Churchill Downs racetrack, where his mother, Kara, stood out in a matching pink outfit. This post reflects the strong support system Dart has in his family. “My family means everything to me,” Dart wrote in the caption.

While Dart was sidelined, teammate Jameis Winston stepped in as quarterback but faced two tough losses against the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. Now, with Dart back, the Giants are hoping to turn their fortunes around.

Kara, who is often seen at games sporting stylish outfits, is expected to cheer enthusiastically for her son in the game against the Patriots. As Dart prepares to take the field again, both fans and teammates look forward to seeing him back in action. “I’m ready to lead my team and do my best,” Dart stated during a press conference.