Jaxson Dart Shines Again in Giants’ Preseason Win Over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart delivered another impressive performance in his second preseason game for the New York Giants, leading the team to a 21-7 victory over the New York Jets on Saturday night.

Dart completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards, including one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. He executed well, as noted by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who praised Dart’s ability to command the offense.

The 25th overall pick in this year’s draft also led the Giants on two touchdown drives to open the second half. His success came after a solid performance in the first week against the Buffalo Bills, where he demonstrated his potential as a starting quarterback.

“He executed well,” said Daboll after the game. Dart’s strong performance has sparked conversations among fans about his potential future as a franchise quarterback for the Giants.

Despite the impressive outing, Dart remains the No. 2 quarterback behind veteran Russell Wilson, who finished the night with 108 passing yards and one interception. Wilson’s drive included an 80-yard completion to rookie Beaux Collins, setting up an early touchdown.

“Russ is our starter, and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson,” Daboll added, emphasizing the continued commitment to Dart’s growth.

Meanwhile, the Jets struggled offensively, with quarterback Justin Fields unable to connect with his receivers consistently. The Jets’ offense is still finding its footing, which raises concerns as the regular season approaches.

Overall, Dart’s performance gives Giants fans hope as they look ahead to the upcoming season. With another game in the preseason left, the Giants will want to refine their strategies and assess their final roster choices.