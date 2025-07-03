Jaxson Hayes Rejoins Lakers on One-Year Deal

Los Angeles, CA — Free agent center Jaxson Hayes is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year contract, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Hayes, 25, previously played for the Lakers after signing a two-year contract in 2023. In that time, he appeared in 126 games while averaging 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks with a field goal percentage of 72.1% in 15.6 minutes per game.

During two key stretches of the last season, Hayes significantly increased his contributions. Following an abdominal injury to a teammate and a trade sending another player to Dallas, he started 32 of the final games, improving his averages to 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 21.9 minutes.

However, Hayes faced challenges in the recent playoffs. In their first-round series against Minnesota, he struggled with limited minutes and was benched for crucial games, indicating a possible misalignment in his starting role.

According to ESPN’s report, the financial details of the new deal have not been disclosed, but sources suggest it will likely be a minimum-salary contract, similar to his previous earnings.

With Hayes back, the Lakers now have 15 players under contract. This includes the addition of newly-acquired center Deandre Ayton, confirming Hayes’ position as a backup.

Despite a rocky conclusion to the last season, Hayes showcased potential as an offensive player, particularly when teamed with star player Luka Dončić. The Lakers are expected to support Hayes in optimizing his performance in a more suitable role.

This signing further solidifies the Lakers’ frontcourt, setting the stage for the upcoming season. Hayes will look to make a stronger impact moving forward.