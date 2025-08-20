Jay Cutler Denies Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce Claims Amid Podcast Controversy

Nashville, Tennessee — Jay Cutler is rebutting claims made by his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, regarding their financial arrangements during their divorce. The former NFL quarterback responded on a recent episode of his podcast, two months after Cavallari stated she had ‘never gotten a penny’ from their split.

In her statements, Cavallari alleged that Cutler never supported her business, Uncommon James, and mentioned her lack of financial compensation post-divorce. Cutler, 42, challenged her assertions, emphasizing that their marriage lasted almost seven years and they had three children.

‘Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids,’ Cutler said during the podcast. He referred to his NFL earnings, noting they are publicly available for review. ‘There’s not a judge in the state of Tennessee that would have signed that,’ he added, addressing Cavallari’s claims of financial neglect.

Cutler described the allegations as ‘completely false’ and ‘reckless.’ He aimed to clarify that both parties had legal representation during the divorce process, suggesting that no reasonable lawyer would advise a client to accept a settlement with zero financial compensation.

‘I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage,’ Cutler stated firmly. He boasted of the divorce decree, mentioning its substantial length and detailed financial breakdown.

When pressed about whether Cavallari could live ‘very comfortably’ on her allotted amount, Cutler affirmed, ‘Without a doubt.’ He expressed frustration over addressing these claims, labeling them untrue and unnecessary.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that Cutler’s podcast response had been ‘manipulated into something completely different than what Kristin was initially saying.’ The couple shares three children: sons Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 9.

Cavallari responded by highlighting her business success, claiming, ‘Our revenue is close to $50 million a year,’ asserting her independence as 100% owner of Uncommon James without any funding from Cutler.

‘I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband,’ Cavallari reiterated, also adding that she did not receive any money from their divorce.

Reflecting on her experience as a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes), she stated, ‘I was only famous because of Jay,’ calling out perceptions that diminish her individual accomplishments.

‘Honestly, I’m just so sick of talking about my marriage. Women deserve to chase their dreams, whether we’re with a man or not,’ Cavallari concluded.