Jay Cutler Sentenced to Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal

Franklin, Tennessee — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail after accepting a plea deal Tuesday for DUI charges. The ruling came from a Williamson County court and requires Cutler to serve his time starting September 29.

Cutler was arrested on October 17, 2024, following a minor traffic incident in Franklin. According to police reports, he exhibited visible signs of intoxication after rear-ending another vehicle. The arrest affidavit revealed that Cutler allegedly offered the other driver $2,000 to not call the police.

In addition to DUI charges, authorities found a loaded Glock pistol and a rifle in the back of Cutler’s pickup truck, leading to further charges, including possessing a weapon while intoxicated. Cutler ultimately agreed to forfeit the pistol as part of the plea deal, and the weapons charge was dismissed.

The former Vanderbilt star quarterback will also face a $350 fine, one year of unsupervised probation, and mandatory attendance at a DUI safety class. His driver’s license in Tennessee has been revoked.

In a reflection of the legal consequences stemming from the incident, Cutler’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, previously expressed her hopes that he would receive the help he needs after their split in 2020. The couple shares three children.