Sports
Jay Cutler Sentenced to Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal
Franklin, Tennessee — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail after accepting a plea deal Tuesday for DUI charges. The ruling came from a Williamson County court and requires Cutler to serve his time starting September 29.
Cutler was arrested on October 17, 2024, following a minor traffic incident in Franklin. According to police reports, he exhibited visible signs of intoxication after rear-ending another vehicle. The arrest affidavit revealed that Cutler allegedly offered the other driver $2,000 to not call the police.
In addition to DUI charges, authorities found a loaded Glock pistol and a rifle in the back of Cutler’s pickup truck, leading to further charges, including possessing a weapon while intoxicated. Cutler ultimately agreed to forfeit the pistol as part of the plea deal, and the weapons charge was dismissed.
The former Vanderbilt star quarterback will also face a $350 fine, one year of unsupervised probation, and mandatory attendance at a DUI safety class. His driver’s license in Tennessee has been revoked.
In a reflection of the legal consequences stemming from the incident, Cutler’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, previously expressed her hopes that he would receive the help he needs after their split in 2020. The couple shares three children.
Recent Posts
- Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory
- Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests