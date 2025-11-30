Jay Glazer Shares Insights on NFL Secrets and Mental Health Advocacy

NEW YORK — In a recent Q&A with Steve Serby of the New York Post, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer opened up about his career in sports journalism and his commitment to mental health advocacy. Glazer, known for breaking exclusive stories, shared anecdotes about his journey and the importance of speaking out about mental health issues.

Glazer humorously mentioned that he coined the term ‘scoopage’ to annoy fellow NFL analysts such as Michael Strahan. He recalled one of his early successes at Fox when he obtained the infamous Spygate video, which left his colleagues surprised and accepted him into their inner circle. ‘That’s a tough locker room to crack,’ he said.

In the Q&A, Glazer highlighted some of his other notable scoops, including the news about Brett Favre coming out of retirement to join the Minnesota Vikings and announcing Aaron Rodgers‘ departure from the Jets just before a Super Bowl pregame show. ‘That’s probably the biggest story you could have on a Super Bowl pregame show,’ he stated.

On mental health, Glazer discussed his own struggles, revealing that he has battled clinical depression, anxiety, ADHD, and more throughout his life. He shared a pivotal moment with Strahan, where he opened up about his mental health for the first time. ‘By you not telling me, you took away my chance to be your best friend for 30 years,’ Strahan told Glazer during that conversation.

Glazer emphasized the importance of communication and support among teammates in managing mental health. ‘You got 53 therapists sitting in this room right next to you. Open up to them,’ he advised.

With a focus on resilience, Glazer mentioned various tools he uses to cope, including breath work and meditation. He said, ‘I used to think I was so cursed by all this. And now I think God blessed me with depression, anxiety, and all these issues so I can use my pain to help others with theirs.’

As he concludes the conversation, Glazer expresses his hopes for his legacy: to be remembered as a pioneer who helped make mental health a vital topic in sports and to inspire others to speak openly about their struggles. ‘I want to build one big badass team together!’ he proclaimed.