Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers are re-evaluating their plans for center Jay Huff as his performance dips in the 2026 NBA season. Acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies, Huff initially appeared to fill a vital role after the departure of Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, recent games suggest he may not meet expectations.

Since December, the Virginia native has averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game over 16 contests. His shooting has been inconsistent, hitting just 41.8% from the field and 26% from beyond the arc, arguably costing him his starting position.

“Huff is still a solid rim protector,” said a Pacers official who chose to remain anonymous. “But trust issues have emerged, especially when it comes to offensive contributions in tight games.”

Initially, Huff was seen as a potential long-term big man for the Pacers due to his lower contract costs and youth. Now, reports suggest that Indiana may simply aim to use him for depth as they seek to position themselves for a title run.

Despite this downturn, the 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract, including a team option worth $3 million for the 2027-28 season. Even though the hope for Huff to become a dependable starter seems diminished, the Pacers are likely to keep him around for at least another season.

In a recent development, Huff will not start in an upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs, with Micah Potter stepping in. This decision reaffirms the coaching staff’s uncertainty about Huff’s role going forward.