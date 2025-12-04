Jay Huff Shines as Pacers Adjust After Myles Turner Departure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After Myles Turner left the Indiana Pacers to join the Milwaukee Bucks, the team acquired Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. Initially, Huff struggled to find his footing, but recent performances have shown his potential as he steps into a key role.

In his last seven games, the 27-year-old Huff is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 3.3 blocks while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.5% from three-point range. He leads the NBA in blocks per game with an impressive 2.3.

As a stretch big, Huff fits well with the Pacers’ offensive strategy, which emphasizes floor spacing and fast-paced play. Head coach Rick Carlisle praised his progress, noting, “He’s made great progress, and he’s a terrific kid. He’s certainly been a big part of it with his ability to stretch the floor.”

Despite Huff’s emergence, the Pacers have struggled this season with a 4-17 record, sitting near the bottom of the NBA standings. Nevertheless, his development is promising, especially as the team anticipates the return of star guard Tyrese Haliburton next season.

Huff’s journey to success has not been straightforward. He previously played for four different teams in his first four years in the NBA and averaged only 8.6 minutes per game last season in Memphis. However, the opportunity in Indiana has allowed him to finally showcase his skills.

As he grows more comfortable in his role, Huff has demonstrated both strengths and weaknesses on the court. When he’s on his game, he can positively impact both offense and defense. Conversely, when struggling, he has been prone to being slow and ineffective offensively when shots don’t fall.

These early signs of growth have raised questions about his reliability moving forward. Can he maintain his performance throughout the entire season and into the playoffs? Huff’s ability to adapt will be crucial as the Pacers look to see if he can replace Turner as a starting center on a championship-contending team.

For now, the future appears bright for the Indiana Pacers, with Huff starting to establish himself as a valuable player in this transition period.