Jay Leno Opens Up About Caring for Wife Mavis Amid Dementia Battle

Los Angeles, CA — Jay Leno shared insights on caring for his wife Mavis during the Feminist Majority Foundation’s 16th Annual Global Women’s Rights Awards Gala. Mavis, who is battling advanced dementia, still demonstrates her spirited personality, according to Leno.

The 75-year-old former late-night television host and 79-year-old women’s rights activist have been married since 1980 and never had children. During an interview, Leno expressed pride in being Mavis’ sole caregiver. “My wife’s got some problems, so it’s just her and I. But it’s always been her and I for the last 45 years anyway, so it’s fine. I enjoy taking care of her. It’s fun,” he said.

Leno emphasized that Mavis does not experience pain or suffering from her condition. “It’s just confusion that comes with Alzheimer’s and dementia. And that’s OK,” he added. In January 2024, he filed for conservatorship over her estate, stating that Mavis “lacks the necessary capacity” due to her major neurocognitive disorders.

A Los Angeles judge granted Leno’s petition in April 2024, praising his devotion to Mavis during a hearing. “I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno,” the judge remarked.

In a recent interview with People, Leno described his caregiving role as rewarding. “I enjoy being her rock,” he said. He recounted a lighthearted moment when Mavis reacted during an episode of a 1960s TV show, yelling at the screen about a line that dismissed women’s understanding of science.

<p“He just made me laugh,” Leno said, recalling her spirited response. While he continues to tour, he prioritizes returning home each night to care for Mavis.

Reflecting on his challenges as a caregiver, Leno stated, “That’s the challenge, isn’t it? When you have to feed someone and change them.” He expressed his commitment to Mavis, saying, “I would rather be with her than doing something else.”

The couple first met at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in the 1970s, where Leno was struck by Mavis’ spirit and independence. Last year, Mavis was honored for her work with the Feminist Majority Foundation.

In an interview just ahead of the gala, Leno noted, “We’ve been married 44 years. It gets easier. It doesn’t get harder.” He delivered an emotional tribute to Mavis at the awards ceremony, calling their marriage “the smartest thing I’ve ever done.” As he embraced her, he said, “I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She’s the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn’t be prouder of her.”