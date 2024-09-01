Entertainment
Jayasurya Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations
Actor Jayasurya has publicly addressed recent allegations of sexual harassment against him, categorizing them as false accusations. In a Facebook post, he expressed that the allegations have left him and his family feeling ‘shattered’. Currently in the United States, Jayasurya stated his intention to return soon to pursue legal action regarding these charges.
In his statement, Jayasurya emphasized that he has total confidence in the judicial system and is committed to proving his innocence. He remarked, ‘False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience’ and highlighted the emotional toll of such accusations. The actor noted that a lie often spreads faster than the truth, yet he believes that ultimately, the truth will prevail.
These allegations stem from two incidents reported to the police. The first complaint involves an alleged incident that occurred in 2008 during the shooting of a film. The second accusation relates to a supposed incident that took place in 2013 on a film set in Thodupuzha. Following these complaints, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the cases.
Actress Sonia Malhar has publicly shared her experience, claiming that Jayasurya attempted to molest her on the set of the movie ‘Pigman’. Malhar expressed that she faced severe criticism on social media after recounting her experience.
Additionally, actress Minu Muneer has filed a separate complaint against Jayasurya and other actors for verbal and physical abuse, detailing her experiences in a social media post. The police are taking these allegations seriously, with FIRs filed against Jayasurya under the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to sexual harassment.
