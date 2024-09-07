Jayden Reed Shines in Packers’ Season Opener Against Eagles

The Green Bay Packers regained the lead over the Philadelphia Eagles during their season opener held in Brazil, thanks to a remarkable 33-yard touchdown run by Jayden Reed in the second quarter.

Reed executed an end-around play moving from left to right, receiving outstanding blocks from Emanuel Wilson, Josh Myers, and Rasheed Walker as he made his way to the end zone. This impressive run put the Packers ahead with a score of 12-7 against the Eagles.

The scoring drive covered a distance of 70 yards in just five plays, with Wilson contributing significant runs of 14 yards and 18 yards that propelled the Packers forward.

Despite having a touchdown pass negated due to offsetting penalties in the first quarter, Reed demonstrated his skills as a second-round pick of the Packers in 2023. In his rookie season, Reed scored a total of 10 touchdowns, two of which were rushing touchdowns. His recent score marks his third career rushing touchdown.