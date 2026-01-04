Jaylen Brown Aims to Break Celtics Scoring Record in Utah

Boston, MA — Jaylen Brown is set to make history Tuesday night in Utah as he aims to surpass Larry Bird by becoming the first player in Boston Celtics history to score 30 or more points in ten consecutive games. As the Celtics face the Jazz, Brown brings an impressive average of 32.7 points per game in December, the highest in the NBA for the month.

Not only is Brown scoring, but he’s doing it efficiently. Over the last nine games, his 3-point shooting percentage has increased to 43.2 percent, up from 34.8 percent in the first 20 games of the season. His true shooting percentage has also seen a rise to 64.3 percent, showcasing his improvement.

On the court, Brown is facing stronger defenses, especially while teammates Jayson Tatum is sidelined and others struggle with consistency. Despite this, he ranks in the 95th percentile for matchup difficulty, according to BBall Index, indicating that opposing teams are putting their best defenders on him.

In December, Brown is averaging nine free throw attempts per game, significantly increasing from 6.8 earlier this season. He currently ranks among the top players with free throw attempts, only surpassed by the likes of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. His recent free throw shooting is impressive as well, sitting at an 80.2 percent success rate over the last nine games.

Moreover, he is making 62.8 percent of his shots off drives this month, while generating points on 76.7 percent of these drives. This scoring method proves vital to his gameplay and the Celtics’ overall success.

Despite some areas for improvement, such as turnover rates and defensive rebounding, Brown’s performance has helped the Celtics maintain the best offensive efficiency in the NBA for December, scoring 124 points per 100 possessions. The team holds a 6-3 record during Brown’s nine-game scoring streak.

However, Brown expressed disappointment after missing out on the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award, which went to Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. He felt that his performance warranted the honor and voiced his frustration regarding the selection process. “I felt like I deserved it,” Brown said. “But it’s all good. We’re just going to keep working.”

As he prepares to aim for his historic tenth game, Brown’s contributions continue to push the Celtics toward success in the competitive Eastern Conference.