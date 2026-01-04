Jaylen Brown Aims for Historic Scoring Record Against Jazz

PORTLAND, Ore. — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is set to make history as he looks to surpass Larry Bird on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. Brown aims to become the first player in Celtics history to score 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games.

Currently, Brown has scored 30 points in nine straight games, tying Bird’s franchise record from the 1985 season. In his recent performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, Brown scored 37 points, showcasing his offensive prowess and consistency.

Throughout December, Brown has been in exceptional form, averaging an NBA-best 32.7 points per game. His shooting has improved significantly, with a 43.2 percent rate from beyond the arc and a true shooting percentage of 64.3 over the last nine contests.

“Just preparation,” Brown said about maintaining his performance. “Preparing each and every night to do whatever it takes for my team and doing it in an efficient manner.”

Boston’s head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown’s ability to balance scoring with team play, saying, “It’s extremely difficult to put together such a streak, but he plays well-balanced basketball. He makes plays for others and impacts the game on both ends of the floor.”

Despite his individual success, Brown expressed frustration after the Celtics’ 114-108 loss to Portland, emphasizing his focus on team wins rather than personal achievements. “I’m more so focused on trying to win every game,” he said. The Celtics have a record of 6-3 during Brown’s scoring streak.

As the Celtics prepare for the Jazz, Brown needs 36 points to average at least 33 points per game in December, joining Bird and Paul Pierce in that achievement. If Brown continues his scoring, he could solidify a legacy as one of the franchise’s greatest scorers.