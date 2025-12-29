Sports
Jaylen Brown Hits 30 Points in Eighth Straight Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics continues to impress, scoring 30 points in his eighth consecutive game during a 140-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
This scoring streak marks one of the best in Celtics history, with only one player, Hall of Famer Larry Bird, achieving a longer streak of nine consecutive games with 30 points in 1985. Brown’s hot streak coincides with his role as a key player, especially with teammate Jayson Tatum sidelined.
In the game against the Pacers, Brown shot 13-for-20 from the field and hit two of three attempts from beyond the arc. The Celtics improved their record to 18-11 and remain competitive in the NBA‘s Eastern Conference.
“In the first half, we struggled to hit our shots, but we really found our rhythm in the second half,” said Brown, reflecting on the team’s performance. “We believe in each other and know we can come back from any deficit.”
During Brown’s scoring surge, the Celtics hold a 6-2 record, with his game-high 42 points against the New York Knicks on December 12 marking the beginning of his streak. On that night, he shot 16-for-24 from the field.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown’s consistency and resilience. “Jaylen is crucial for our team, especially with the challenges we’re facing. He has the ability to turn a game around,” he said.
Brown’s next opportunity to tie Bird’s record will be against the Portland Trail Blazers this Sunday. He averages 29.4 points per game this season and has maintained impressive shooting stats of 50%. The Celtics fans are eager to see if he can continue this incredible run.
Recent Posts
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0
- Toulouse Hosts Lens in Showdown of Ligue 1’s Best Scorers
- Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Successful Michigan Career
- Emma Thompson Reflects on ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Writing Doubts
- Lens Aims to Maintain Lead Against Toulouse in Ligue 1 Clash
- Alabama Receiver Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Sporting Lisbon Faces Gil Vicente in Primeira Liga Clash
- Apple Unveils Top iPhones for Every User in 2025
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Serie A Season Opener
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Key Serie A Match Tonight
- Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Million Contract for Taiwan Air Force
- Leslie Marshall Shares Heartfelt Story of 11 Miscarriages on Fox News
- Troy Aikman Joins Miami Dolphins as Consultant for GM Search
- Rice Falls to Tulsa in American Conference Opener 97-48
- Troy Men’s Basketball Faces Texas State in New Year’s Eve Matchup
- Two Police Officers Wounded in Mint Hill Shooting During Custody Exchange
- Andy Kotelnicki Returns to Kansas as Associate Head Coach
- XRP Price Predictions for 2026: Can It Reach $8?