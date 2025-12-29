Jaylen Brown Hits 30 Points in Eighth Straight Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics continues to impress, scoring 30 points in his eighth consecutive game during a 140-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

This scoring streak marks one of the best in Celtics history, with only one player, Hall of Famer Larry Bird, achieving a longer streak of nine consecutive games with 30 points in 1985. Brown’s hot streak coincides with his role as a key player, especially with teammate Jayson Tatum sidelined.

In the game against the Pacers, Brown shot 13-for-20 from the field and hit two of three attempts from beyond the arc. The Celtics improved their record to 18-11 and remain competitive in the NBA‘s Eastern Conference.

“In the first half, we struggled to hit our shots, but we really found our rhythm in the second half,” said Brown, reflecting on the team’s performance. “We believe in each other and know we can come back from any deficit.”

During Brown’s scoring surge, the Celtics hold a 6-2 record, with his game-high 42 points against the New York Knicks on December 12 marking the beginning of his streak. On that night, he shot 16-for-24 from the field.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown’s consistency and resilience. “Jaylen is crucial for our team, especially with the challenges we’re facing. He has the ability to turn a game around,” he said.

Brown’s next opportunity to tie Bird’s record will be against the Portland Trail Blazers this Sunday. He averages 29.4 points per game this season and has maintained impressive shooting stats of 50%. The Celtics fans are eager to see if he can continue this incredible run.