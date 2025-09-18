Jaylen Brown Prepares to Lead Celtics Without Jayson Tatum

BOSTON, MA — For the first time since his rookie season in 2017, Jaylen Brown will face the prospect of playing without Jayson Tatum for an extended period of time. Tatum, who started 80 games as a 19-year-old rookie in 2018, has not missed more than 18 games in a season during his eight-year career. However, he is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury sustained during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks.

This year, Brown is expected to step up as the Celtics‘ go-to scoring option following several offseason roster changes, including the trades of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Paul Pierce, a former Celtics star, shared his thoughts on how Brown should approach this new challenge without Tatum during a recent interview.

“For him, it’s about what he can do better on the court,” Pierce said. “When you start getting more of the rope, you’ve got to be more responsible. He’s going to get more leeway, and not that he didn’t have all of the leeway, but now he’s the main focus. With that comes more responsibility.”

Pierce noted that adjusting to increased scoring demands is different for Brown than it was for him when he played alongside stars like Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Brown must learn how to deal with Tatum’s absence without forcing too much in terms of scoring.

“He can’t have the mindset of just scoring more points because Tatum is out. It’s about making the players around him better and learning a more well-rounded game,” Pierce added.

Brown’s increased workload will not only involve scoring but also playmaking. He showcased his versatility in Game 5 against the Knicks, recording 12 assists and 26 points. However, he struggled in the following game, committing seven turnovers and dropping his assists to only six.

"Can he be more effective in pick-and-roll situations? That's what I'm going to be looking at, how he takes on this offensive load," Pierce said.

The Celtics will also need Brown’s leadership during this challenging time. According to Pierce, Brown is naturally more vocal than Tatum, which could be a crucial asset for the team.

“Your best player doesn’t always have to be your leader. It’s about personality, and naturally, Jaylen is vocal on the court and in the media,” Pierce explained.

As the Celtics prepare for the season, all eyes will be on Jaylen Brown as he steps into a pivotal role.