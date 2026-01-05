Sports
Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Commits to Georgia Tech
Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Jaylen Mbakwe, a former five-star prospect and wide receiver at Alabama, has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 3. His decision comes shortly after the portal opened on Jan. 1 and will remain available until Jan. 16, the only transfer window this season.
Mbakwe had switched from defensive back to wide receiver before the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. He primarily functioned as a backup receiver during the 2025 season, logging three receptions for 55 yards, along with contributions on special teams.
Initially, Mbakwe expressed his intent to stay at Alabama. “Nah,” he said regarding any transfer rumors, “Definitely not.” However, he soon announced his choice to enter the portal and just two days later committed to Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record, wrapping up their season with a 25-21 loss to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl. At Georgia Tech, Mbakwe will reunite with head coach Brent Key, who previously served as Alabama’s offensive line coach under Nick Saban from 2016 to 2018.
Despite playing primarily as a wide receiver this season, questions remain about Mbakwe’s position at Georgia Tech. He demonstrated strong versatility during his high school career at Clay-Chalkville, excelling both as a wide receiver and cornerback.
In addition to Mbakwe, Alabama has seen a notable number of players enter the transfer portal, including running back Richard Young and wide receivers such as Rico Scott and Bubba Hampton. This recent wave of transfers leaves the Crimson Tide with a depleted receiving corps headed into next season.
As of Jan. 5, Alabama’s wide receiver group includes Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton (pending NFL Draft decision), Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadow, and true freshman Cederian Morgan.
Recent Posts
- Trae Young’s Future with Hawks in Jeopardy as Trade Rumors Heat Up
- Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan Over Harassment Claims
- Chris Jericho Poised for WWE Return After AEW Exit
- Michigan State Spartans Overcome Slow Start to Beat Cornell
- Memphis Quarterback AJ Hill Transfers to Arkansas Following Coaching Change
- Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw Enters Transfer Portal After Injury
- Oksana Baiul’s Ex-Husband Awarded Sole Custody of Their Daughter
- Óscar Burgos Responds to Death Rumors in Social Media Post
- NFL Playoffs Approach as Regular Season Ends
- Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Commits to Georgia Tech
- Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Family
- 2026 Promises a Fresh Wave of Music Releases
- Tatiana Schlossberg Remembered at Private Funeral in New York
- Hilton Opens Three New Hotels in Oman’s Barr Al Jissah
- CDC Reports Rising Flu Activity and Recommendations for Vaccination
- Leicester City Faces West Bromwich Albion in Championship Clash
- Nebraska Surges Up AP Poll Amid Michigan’s Dominance
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Celebrate New Year with Romantic Beach Date
- LEGO Introduces Smart Play Sets at CES 2026, No Screens Required
- Transfer Buzz: Cancelo, Diomande, and More Headline January Moves