Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Commits to Georgia Tech

Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Jaylen Mbakwe, a former five-star prospect and wide receiver at Alabama, has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 3. His decision comes shortly after the portal opened on Jan. 1 and will remain available until Jan. 16, the only transfer window this season.

Mbakwe had switched from defensive back to wide receiver before the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. He primarily functioned as a backup receiver during the 2025 season, logging three receptions for 55 yards, along with contributions on special teams.

Initially, Mbakwe expressed his intent to stay at Alabama. “Nah,” he said regarding any transfer rumors, “Definitely not.” However, he soon announced his choice to enter the portal and just two days later committed to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record, wrapping up their season with a 25-21 loss to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl. At Georgia Tech, Mbakwe will reunite with head coach Brent Key, who previously served as Alabama’s offensive line coach under Nick Saban from 2016 to 2018.

Despite playing primarily as a wide receiver this season, questions remain about Mbakwe’s position at Georgia Tech. He demonstrated strong versatility during his high school career at Clay-Chalkville, excelling both as a wide receiver and cornerback.

In addition to Mbakwe, Alabama has seen a notable number of players enter the transfer portal, including running back Richard Young and wide receivers such as Rico Scott and Bubba Hampton. This recent wave of transfers leaves the Crimson Tide with a depleted receiving corps headed into next season.

As of Jan. 5, Alabama’s wide receiver group includes Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton (pending NFL Draft decision), Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadow, and true freshman Cederian Morgan.