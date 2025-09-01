Jaylen Warren Signs Two-Year Extension with Steelers Before 2025 Season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Running back Jaylen Warren has signed a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to his agent David Canter. The extension, announced on September 1, 2025, keeps Warren with the team through the end of the 2027 season.

Warren, 26, joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has made a significant impact in his first three years, showcasing impressive pass protection and a dynamic running style. During this time, Warren has rushed for 1,674 yards on 346 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt, and has scored six touchdowns.

Last season, Warren emerged as the team’s lead back, particularly after the Steelers allowed Najee Harris, who was the starting running back for three seasons, to leave in free agency. Warren was playing under a one-year restricted free-agent tender worth $5.346 million before this extension.

As part of their investment in Warren, the Steelers signed rookie running back Kaleb Johnson and added depth with Kenneth Gainwell earlier this offseason. This development adds competition to the backfield, but Warren’s new deal indicates confidence from the organization in his ability to lead.

Warren’s performance last year was notable as he battled injuries but still managed to tally over 800 combined yards. His consistent opportunities to play will likely position him as a starter when the Steelers open their 2025 season against the New York Jets this Sunday.