Jaylen Wells Scores 11 Points in Grizzlies’ Loss to Wizards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaylen Wells scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during the Memphis Grizzlies‘ 116-112 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

This performance marked an average night for Wells, who is part of the Grizzlies team that now has a record of 15-17 for the season. His shooting was 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-4 from three-point range, and he made 1 of 2 free throws.

Across 32 games this season, Wells averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, which places him below the top-200 production level in standard nine-category formats.

Looking ahead, Wells has been cleared from injury and is expected to play in an upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers. His previous hamstring issue has been resolved, and he could see an increase in playing time, especially if teammate Santi Aldama is ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Wells has shown flashes of potential throughout this season and aims to improve his consistency on the court as the Grizzlies continue their campaign.